Chinese National Cops To Lying About Stolen Lab Research

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 4:42 PM EST) -- A Chinese national studying with Harvard University and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center pled guilty Thursday to lying to investigators about laboratory vials found stashed in his suitcase as he was boarding a flight from Boston to Beijing in late 2019. In an afternoon hearing before U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper, Zaosong Zheng admitted to a single count of making a false statement to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers regarding the 21 vials found in his checked bag on Dec. 9, 2019. Zheng appeared before Judge Casper via videoconference and quietly answered the court's questions through a Mandarin interpreter....

