Pomerantz To Co-Lead Honeywell Investors' Asbestos Suit

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 5:56 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge named Pomerantz LLP co-lead counsel Thursday in a proposed securities class action against Honeywell International Inc. over alleged misrepresentations about asbestos-related liability, reasoning that the firm's client has the largest stake in the litigation. Pomerantz client Iron Workers Local 580 Joint Funds spent more than $4.08 million on Honeywell stock and suffered losses of $338,434 during the period in which investors say the company's stock price took a tumble stemming from the alleged deception, U.S. District Judge William J. Martini said in granting the union's unopposed bid for the co-lead plaintiff role. Iron Workers is...

