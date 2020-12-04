PNC Bank Settles With EB-5 Investors In Fla. Hotel Fraud Suit

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- PNC Bank has reached a settlement with a group of Chinese investors who claimed it conspired with a developer to defraud them of millions of dollars they collectively provided to back a now-shuttered Miami Beach hotel with the hopes of securing immigration visas. The deal, which is confidential, covers claims against Pittsburgh-based PNC Bank NA and bank employee Ruben Ramirez, according to a notice filed Thursday with a federal court in Miami. The investors had brought claims accusing PNC and Ramirez of aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty, fraud in the inducement and conversion by Palm Beach County-based developer Joseph...

