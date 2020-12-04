SEC Fights CEO's Bid To Ax Judge Who Worked At Debevoise

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 10:01 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge got it right when he refused to bow out from a securities fraud case because he worked for Debevoise & Plimpton LLP during the 1980s, as the head of a memorabilia auction company waited too long to make the unwarranted request, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission argued. Mykalai Kontilai requested the recusal 16 months after U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein was appointed to handle pretrial matters in litigation over claims that the Collector's Coffee Inc. CEO appropriated millions of dollars, the SEC said in Thursday response brief. And when Kontilai got around to requesting...

