California Tribe Fails Again To Join Tribal Casino Suit

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has repeated her refusal to let Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation join the U.S. Department of the Interior in a fight initiated by the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians over a rejected casino plan, ruling that no laws changed since her September refusal that justified reconsideration. Yocha Dehe tried joining the suit last year, claiming that if the Scotts Valley Band won the legal battle, the new casino would be built on land that is "exclusive territory" to its ancestors, the Patwin people. Yocha Dehe cited how a different D.C. federal judge in September allowed a similarly...

