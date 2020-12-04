Activision Latest To Accuse Netflix Of Executive Poaching

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 6:42 PM EST) -- Netflix has once again been accused of poaching executives from other companies, this time the chief financial officer of video game giant Activision Blizzard, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in California state court that follows similar suits by Fox and Viacom. Netflix "unapologetically recruits talent without regard to its ethical and legal obligations" and has most recently induced Activision CFO Spencer Neumann to breach his employment contract, according to the complaint filed by the gaming giant, the creator of such games as World of Warcraft, Candy Crush and Call of Duty. What's worse, Activision said, Netflix lured Neumann away while...

