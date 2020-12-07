Privacy Groups Warn 9th Circ. That WeChat Ban Is Harmful

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- The Trump administration's WeChat ban will not only compromise American users' data security, but it will also force a "significant reconfiguration" of the internet if it goes into effect, the Ninth Circuit was told by a trio of data privacy groups that support keeping the ban on ice. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Center for Democracy & Technology and the Internet Society came down Friday in support of a coalition of U.S.-based WeChat users who won a lower court injunction barring the Trump administration from moving forward with restrictions on the mobile messaging app popular with Chinese-speakers. The Trump administration has...

