Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Privacy Groups Warn 9th Circ. That WeChat Ban Is Harmful

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- The Trump administration's WeChat ban will not only compromise American users' data security, but it will also force a "significant reconfiguration" of the internet if it goes into effect, the Ninth Circuit was told by a trio of data privacy groups that support keeping the ban on ice.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Center for Democracy & Technology and the Internet Society came down Friday in support of a coalition of U.S.-based WeChat users who won a lower court injunction barring the Trump administration from moving forward with restrictions on the mobile messaging app popular with Chinese-speakers.

The Trump administration has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!