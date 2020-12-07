Cooper & Kirk Fights Dershowitz's DQ Bid In Defamation Suit

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 10:05 PM EST) -- Attorneys of Cooper & Kirk PLLC have urged a New York federal judge not to grant Alan Dershowitz's bid to disqualify them from a defamation suit against the Harvard Law School professor, saying disqualification would be "devastating." The lawyers for Virginia L. Giuffre — who accused Dershowitz of defaming her after she alleged billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had "lent her out for sex" to the prominent lawyer — said in an opposition memo Friday that Dershowitz is seeking disqualification "not because he believes plaintiff's counsel has engaged in the sort of intentionally wrongful conduct that typically justifies disqualification in cases involving...

