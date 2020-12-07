Ex-NFL Player Must Pay Fees to Langfitt Garner

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 7:20 PM EST) -- Former Dallas Cowboys safety Michael Downs has been ordered to pay some of his more than $500,000 award to his former attorneys, Langfitt Garner PLLC, for representing him in an ongoing concussion class action against the NFL. U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody's order, which came down Saturday, allows Langfitt to collect its 15% of Downs' $505,408 award following the November recommendation of a Pennsylvania magistrate judge. The 15% amount was decided by U.S. Magistrate Judge David R. Strawbridge, who recommended that Langfitt "should receive its fee of 20%, which will be reduced by the amount of the 5% holdback that...

