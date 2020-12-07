Tribe Still Can't Show Border Wall Should Be Halted, Feds Say

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 10:08 PM EST) -- The federal government has urged a district judge to deny a California tribe's renewed bid to block President Donald Trump's border wall, saying the tribe has again failed to show irreparable harm to its burial and cultural sites after the Ninth Circuit rejected an earlier challenge. The La Posta Band of Diegueño Mission Indians asked the district court in late November for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to block work on the wall in eastern San Diego and Imperial Counties in Southern California, saying the project violated several federal laws and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's authorization of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS