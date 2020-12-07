Ex-Harvard Fencing Coach Hit With 'Varsity Blues' Indictment

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 10:17 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal grand jury indicted a former fencing coach at Harvard University and a Maryland businessman Monday with federal programs bribery and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery in connection with a $1.5 million scheme to get the businessman's two sons admitted to the prestigious academic institution. The indictment is the latest in the sprawling "Varsity Blues" investigation and comes after federal prosecutors previously charged Peter Brand, 67, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Jie "Jack" Zhao, 61, of Potomac, Maryland, with conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery in November. According to the indictment, Brand, the former head coach of men's and...

