US Says Attack On Expedited Travel Ban Too Broad

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 9:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has asked a New York federal judge to rule against a bid to permanently prevent it from denying states access to expedited traveler programs, saying the request is too broad and serves no purpose. The state of New York had made the request after DHS blocked state residents from Trusted Traveler Programs, which allow international travelers to move faster through security, in response to a state law limiting the sharing of driving license information with federal immigration authorities. The agency made its request on Monday. Even though DHS has since rescinded its block on New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS