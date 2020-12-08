EPA's Groundwater Guidance Leaves Permitting Murkiness

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 8:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday took a stab at clarifying how to comply with an important Supreme Court decision regarding Clean Water Act permits for groundwater pollution, but it's not a comprehensive roadmap and its staying power is in question with a new administration on the way. The draft guidance issued by the EPA Tuesday takes a narrow view of new permitting required under the high court's April decision in County of Maui v. Hawaii Wildlife Fund, in which the court held Clean Water Act permits can sometimes be required for pollution that hits groundwater before it enters federally regulated...

