Service Members Want Single Bellwether In 3M Earplug MDL

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 4:03 PM EST) -- Five military members and veterans who blame their hearing damage on allegedly defective 3M earplugs urged a Florida federal judge on Monday to group their bellwether cases for a single trial, saying their cases "involve overlapping, and frequently coextensive, issues and facts." The five service members and vets — Lloyd Baker, Luke Estes, Stephen Hacker, Lewis Keefer, and Dustin McCombs — were selected for an initial bellwether case pool in a multidistrict litigation in which they and 220,000 others say 3M Co. and a predecessor, Aearo LLC, supplied "CAEv2" earplugs that were defective and didn't protect against service-related tinnitus and hearing...

