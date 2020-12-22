The Few Patent Jury Trials In 2020 Led To Enormous Verdicts

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 8:04 PM EST) -- The COVID-19 pandemic saw patent trial after patent trial delayed and ultimately pushed into 2021, but the few jury trials that did go forward across the nation had some of the largest verdicts of the last decade. This year featured three jury verdicts that surpassed $500 million, along with a nearly $2 billion judgment from a bench trial. On top of that, Apple paid off a judgment worth nearly a half-billion dollars, and a $752 million verdict against Kite Pharma from 2019 surpassed $1 billion when final judgment was entered in April. var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1608684488159'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='350px';vizElement.style.height='477px'; var scriptElement...

