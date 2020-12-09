2 Decisions Reveal New Tool For TCPA Defense Litigators

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- 2020 has been a blockbuster year for the Telephone Consumer Protection Act,[1] the statute aimed at addressing pernicious robocalls that over the last decade saw a tidal wave of class action lawsuits filed against businesses large and small. While all eyes are on the U.S. Supreme Court's impending decision in Facebook Inc. v. Duguid,[2] a decision that will hopefully clarify a critical and divided standard in TCPA litigation — what is, and is not, an automated telephone dialing system — if not more, many have overlooked what may be an emerging trend among district courts who have recently dismissed TCPA lawsuits...

