Perrigo Must Share Atty Advice Over $2B Tax Bill, Court Rules

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge ruled Tuesday that Perrigo must fork over legal advice the drugmaker received related to its choice to not disclose to U.S. investors a $1.9 billion Irish tax bill, finding the advice isn't shielded by attorney-client privilege. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said Perrigo Co. PLC must give the investors behind a proposed securities class action about 2,100 documents relating to legal advice it received before the company decided not to reveal the tax bill in a November 2018 quarterly report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Perrigo is an Ireland-headquartered pharmaceutical company with operations...

