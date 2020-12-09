Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Perrigo Must Share Atty Advice Over $2B Tax Bill, Court Rules

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge ruled Tuesday that Perrigo must fork over legal advice the drugmaker received related to its choice to not disclose to U.S. investors a $1.9 billion Irish tax bill, finding the advice isn't shielded by attorney-client privilege.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said Perrigo Co. PLC must give the investors behind a proposed securities class action about 2,100 documents relating to legal advice it received before the company decided not to reveal the tax bill in a November 2018 quarterly report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Perrigo is an Ireland-headquartered pharmaceutical company with operations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!