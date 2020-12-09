Ex-Nanotech CEO Accused Of $12.2M Securities Fraud Scam

Law360, New York (December 9, 2020, 9:33 PM EST) -- The former CEO of Nanobeak Biotech Inc. was charged with fraud Wednesday over a purported scheme to bilk investors in the cancer screening company out of more than $12.2 million through lies about breathalyzer sensor technology. James Jeremy Barbera, 64, of New York City, was charged with securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy. According to the government, Barbera falsely told investors that the nanotechnology company had developed a device to detect cancer and narcotics from a person's breath using technology developed by NASA, when in reality neither Nanobeak nor NASA had created such technology. Barbera made an initial virtual appearance before U.S....

