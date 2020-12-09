Defendant In $50M EB-5 Fraud Suit Hit With Default, Sanctions

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 4:45 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday ordered that a man accused of aiding a $50 million EB-5 investment fraud be sanctioned with the striking of his pleadings and a default judgment for violating court orders and abandoning his defense. The brief order from U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra adopted the recommendation from a magistrate judge that investors' motion for sanctions against Joseph Walsh Jr. should be granted based on Walsh's failure to respond to their motion as well as on the merits after he "knowingly and willfully" violated court orders and failed to attend a scheduled deposition. With the order,...

