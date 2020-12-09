Ex-Raytheon Engineer Leaked Missile Sensor Info, Feds Say

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 6:34 PM EST) -- A former Raytheon contractor who lost his security clearance for using medical marijuana is accused of leaking classified information about a U.S. missile program after the government didn't act on his whistleblower reports, according to a complaint in California federal court. James Robert Schweitzer, a 58-year-old software engineer, allegedly posted classified information online and sent secret documents to U.S. Department of Defense employees to "bait" the government into acting on his whistleblower claims, according to the criminal complaint unsealed last week. He was charged with one count of destruction of government property and malicious mischief. Schweitzer's former employer is not named...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS