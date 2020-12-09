Lead-Poisoned Men Want 7th Circ. To Back $6M Verdict

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- Three men urged the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday not to disturb a Wisconsin jury's $6 million verdict finding that Sherwin-Williams Co. and other paint companies contributed to the risk that they'd suffer from lead poisoning at a young age. Plaintiffs Cesar Sifuentes, Glenn Burton Jr. and Ravon Owens said during oral argument that a three-judge panel should reject Sherwin-Williams and co-defendants DuPont Co. and Armstrong Containers Inc.'s assertion that the jury's verdict resulted from an improper extension of the risk-contribution standard the state Supreme Court outlined in its 2005 Thomas v. Mallett decision. The paint companies argue that a series of...

