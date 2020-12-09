Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Revives ACA Claims Over Access To CVS HIV Drugs

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 9:43 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday partially revived HIV patients' proposed class action alleging CVS Pharmacy's drug mail program discriminates against them, allowing the patients to pursue claims asserted under the Affordable Care Act but affirming the dismissal of other discrimination claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A three-judge panel unanimously agreed that five patients with HIV and AIDS adequately alleged that the structure of CVS' program is discriminatory, because it prevents them from receiving the same level of care that non-HIV/AIDS patients regularly obtain when filling nonspecialty prescriptions.

"[The plaintiffs] have adequately alleged that they were denied meaningful access to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!