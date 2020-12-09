Debevoise Alum Federal Judge Recuses From SEC Fraud Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 7:16 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday recused herself from a securities fraud suit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying that while her two decades as a partner at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP do not pose any conflict right now, they may in the future. However, while U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield has stepped away from the case, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein, who also worked briefly at Debevoise in the 1980s, will continue to handle pretrial matters, according to the order. Memorabilia company Collector's Coffee is battling SEC allegations that its CEO raised $23 million...

