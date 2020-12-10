Gov't Delays Should Ax Pa. Atty's Conviction, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 4:33 PM EST) -- A suspended Pennsylvania attorney incarcerated for embezzling public funds alongside the son of former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah urged the Third Circuit to overturn his conviction on Thursday, arguing that the government's discovery delays violated his right to timely justice. Lisa A. Mathewson, an attorney for David Shulick, said the piecemeal discovery production that pushed her client's trial date beyond the 70-day limit imposed by the Speedy Trial Act amounted to a chronic violation and wasn't caused by "ordinary mistakes." She urged the three-judge panel during an oral argument to reject the government's assertion that it was already sanctioned for the...

