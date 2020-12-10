Pinterest Discrimination Case Highlights Risk Of ESG Pledges

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 4:41 PM EST) -- A shareholder derivative lawsuit filed Nov. 30 naming the board of directors and top executives of Pinterest Inc., is part of a trend that is unique to this era of social justice pledges — where the actions and statements of companies themselves is placing individual corporate leaders at risk. This litigation, filed by the Employees' Retirement System of Rhode Island in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claims the board and top executives of Pinterest failed to protect women and people of color from discrimination. It alleges that: "As a result of Defendants' illegal misconduct, the Company's financial...

