Key Trade Secret Developments Of 2020: Part 1

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 4:20 PM EST) -- The year 2020 has been notable for bringing several significant developments in trade secret law. In part one of this two-part series, we discuss four notable developments: (1) the extraterritorial reach of the Defend Trade Secrets Act; (2) the U.S. trade deal with China, which signifies substantial changes to China's intellectual property enforcement; (3) the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit's view that possession, as opposed to ownership, is sufficient to maintain an action for misappropriation of trade secrets under the Uniform Trade Secrets Act; and (4) the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's view that claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS