Tri-State Injury Firm Says Rival Stole Catchy Spanish Slogan

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- A personal injury law firm has accused a rival of stealing a catchy phrase that made it popular with the Spanish-speaking community, in a complaint filed in New York federal court. Ginarte Gallardo Gonzalez & Winograd LLP a midsize firm active in the New York metropolitan area, on Wednesday accused Gorayeb & Associates PC of stealing the phrase "Accidentes de construcción, Ginarte es la solución" and inserting its own name, causing Ginarte to lose clients and staining its reputation. At the center of the dispute is a 30-second TV ad, aired on Univision and Telemundo networks, in which Gorayeb used the tagline...

