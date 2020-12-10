Facebook Users Hit Social Media Giant With Monopoly Suit

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 10:22 PM EST) -- On the same day that the Federal Trade Commission and 48 states launched a multifront battle against Facebook over its growing market power, the social media behemoth was hit with yet another civil suit accusing it of weaponizing users' data for anti-competitive ends. The suit — which was filed Wednesday in California federal court — brings together Facebook users, marketers and direct buyers of advertisements on the platform who all say they have been harmed by the social media company's lack of transparency about how it runs its business. "Absent Facebook's anticompetitive scheme, in a competitive market, Facebook's constituents of consumers,...

