Ex-NFLers Blast Union's 'Warm Bodies' Benefits Approach

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 4:24 PM EST) -- Two former NFL players suing to block cuts to their disability benefits have pushed back on the players union's bid to sack their suit, accusing the players association of dropping the ball by being satisfied as long as "warm bodies" oversaw their benefits plan. Aveion Cason and Don Majkowski's Wednesday filing in the D.C. federal court came in response to a November dismissal bid. The NFL Players Association had argued that it wasn't required to monitor its appointees to the board in charge of the disability fund. The two players said the union's argument against having regular check-ins with the disability...

