UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (December 11, 2020, 6:11 PM GMT) -- This past week in London has seen Nigeria's federal airports authority continue its long-running dispute with AIC, Aviva go head-to-head with AXA, and oil giant BP sued by a rival. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services ABN Amro Asset Based Finance NV UK Branch Trading As ABN Amro Commercial Finance v. New Century Windows Ltd. A subsidiary of ABN Amro Bank NV that provides financing support to businesses filed a Part 7 claim on Dec. 10 against New Century Windows. ABN Amro is represented by PDT Solicitors. The case is ABN Amro Asset Based Finance NV...

