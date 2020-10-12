Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sen. Graham Pulls Bill Trimming Section 230 Tech Shield

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 9:37 PM EST) -- Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., scrapped a committee vote on his bill limiting Section 230 liability protections for technology companies at a meeting Thursday where the panel roundly rejected another Republican's proposal to allow private lawsuits challenging content moderation decisions.

The Online Content Policy Modernization Act would narrow liability protections by cutting the catch-all category of "otherwise objectionable" content eligible for moderation, instead requiring "an objectively reasonable belief that the material violates the terms of service." The tech industry has sharply opposed similar proposals in the past.

While Graham canceled the vote on his bill, he allowed a vote on an amendment from Sen....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!