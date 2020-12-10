Atty's Questions Misled Car Crash Jury, Texas Panel Rules

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 5:23 PM EST) -- A split Texas appellate panel held that deceptive questions from a driver's attorney unfairly swayed a jury's verdict that she wasn't negligent in a car crash, meriting a new trial in a fellow driver's injury lawsuit. In a 2-1 ruling Thursday, Texas' Fourteenth Court of Appeals denied Kristen S. Munsch's mandamus petition challenging a Galveston County judge's decision to scrap a ruling that she wasn't responsible for rear-ending delivery driver Joseph D. Devore, causing injuries that left him unable to work for months. The majority held that questions from Munsch's counsel falsely suggested that Devore's license was suspended at the time...

