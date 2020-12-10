Nygard Judge Asks If Feds Will Stay Sons' Trafficking Case

Law360, New York (December 10, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge asked Thursday if his move to grant a request by federal prosecutors to stay sex-trafficking claims made by 57 women against Peter Nygard could extend to a similar case brought by two sons of the Canadian fashion executive. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, who is handling related cases against Nygard brought under the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, commented at a telephone hearing during which Nygard's lawyer said his client will move to dismiss his sons' August suit. The sons' case is similar to one brought earlier by 57 women who accuse Nygard of raping and...

