Twitter Investors' Securities Fraud Suit Gets Axed, For Now

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- A California federal judge dismissed a proposed securities class action Thursday that accused Twitter of issuing misleading statements about its targeted advertising feature, but allowed the shareholders a chance to amend their complaint. In a 27-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers found that Twitter's statements related to an advertising software glitch and its revenue projections were not misleading because they were not rooted in fact. "Because these statements constitute puffery ... and do not contradict any alleged facts, the court finds these statements are not actionable," the opinion said. Judge Rogers' decision to dismiss the suit is the latest development...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS