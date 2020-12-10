Omani Drainage Co. Says $24M Award Must Be OK'd

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 10:33 PM EST) -- An Omani state-owned sanitary drainage company is urging a California federal court to enforce a $24 million arbitral award over construction defects at a wastewater treatment plant, despite allegations from a U.S.-based engineering services company that the award was not issued by an impartial arbitrator. Salalah Sanitary Drainage Services Co. SAOC said the court should reject Parsons Engineering Science Inc.'s objections that the arbitration was unfair due to the arbitrator's undisclosed financial interest in the outcome of the proceeding, arguing Thursday that its "eleventh-hour attempts to inject speculative, unsubstantiated allegations of 'fraud' and denials of due process" aren't enough for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS