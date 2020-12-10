Judge Scolds DHS For 'Inappropriate' DACA Web Notice

Law360, New York (December 10, 2020, 7:09 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge chastised the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Thursday after people sent him messages criticizing last week's ruling reinstating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, chiding the government for singling him out in a public notice following that decision. While U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis did not pin blame for the messages on the agency during the teleconference hearing, he branded the initial public announcement "inappropriate" for diminishing the ruling of a federal judge by presenting it as the opinion of one man. The judge noted that various other courts and authorities also found...

