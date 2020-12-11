Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3 Firms Nab Co-Lead Role In Developers' Google Antitrust Suit

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 10:54 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday appointed Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Hausfeld LLP and Sperling & Slater PC to co-lead a consolidated proposed class action brought by Fortnite maker Epic Games and other app developers over Google's app store and in-app payment system.

Epic Games, Pure Sweat Basketball Inc. and Peekya App Services Inc. are challenging Google's 30% "tax" on app purchases and in-app transactions. The developers claim it's monopolistic behavior, arguing that Google's Play Store should still host apps that don't use the company's in-app payment system. They each lodged separate suits this fall, and the actions were consolidated...

