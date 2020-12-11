Supreme Court To Hear Goldman Class Cert. Fight

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday evening that it would review Goldman Sachs' hotly watched challenge to certification of an investor class accusing the bank of concealing conflicts of interest. The yearslong class certification fight between Goldman Sachs and its investors, which has traced its way through a New York federal court and the Second Circuit, has seen the two sides grapple over the breadth of the price maintenance theory — the idea that a company's misstatements can fraudulently keep an artificially boosted stock price from declining — as well as a defendant's ability to rebut the so-called Basic presumption of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS