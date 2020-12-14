DHS Added To List Of Gov't Agencies Hit By Nation-State Hack

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 11:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it is investigating whether its internal systems were hacked as part of a foreign nation-backed cyberespionage campaign that has already breached systems at the U.S. Commerce and Treasury departments. The admission by the agency tasked with guarding the nation's security came as SolarWinds Corp., the IT software provider whose security vulnerability the hackers are believed to have exploited to carry out the attack, said in a regulatory filing that up to 18,000 of its 300,000 clients worldwide had installed the flawed software, raising the question of whether the list of compromised victims would...

