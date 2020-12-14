Kinder Morgan Settles Tainted Drinking Water Case

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 8:04 PM EST) -- Kinder Morgan Inc. and Texas homeowners who sued the company for allegedly fouling their drinking water after making serious but avoidable errors while building a 430-mile natural gas pipeline have agreed to dismiss the suit after six months of litigation. The decision was announced in a joint motion to dismiss with prejudice after earlier court documents indicated the two sides had made "substantial progress" in talks to settle the lawsuit. The homeowners had claimed the energy infrastructure company was reckless when it attempted to drill a segment of its Permian Highway Pipeline under portions of the Blanco River, leading to the...

