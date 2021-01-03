Labor Cases And Trends To Watch In 2021

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 12:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide whether a California regulation requiring farms to allow organizers onto their properties violates the Fifth Amendment, a new wave of litigation over profane outbursts by workers could find its way to the National Labor Relations Board and the board doctrine that shields unions from being ousted while collective bargaining agreements are in effect is under the microscope in 2021. Here, Law360 looks at the notable labor cases and trends to watch in the upcoming year. High Court Mulling Union Access The Supreme Court will soon decide whether a California regulation requiring agricultural businesses...

