Feds, New York Get OK On Modified Global Entry Settlement

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 2:54 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Washington, D.C., approved the revised settlement of a suit challenging a recently lifted policy by the Trump administration barring New Yorkers from enrolling in expedited traveler security clearance programs. Judge Richard J. Leon issued his final order of dismissal Tuesday, ruling that the travelers' claims were dismissed after the federal government agreed to pay $87,901 in attorney fees. As part of the agreement ending the case, the government also said it would not stop New Yorkers from participating in Global Entry or other traveler programs on the basis of the state's refusal to provide the federal government...

