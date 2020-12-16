UBS Whistleblower Nabs $1.8M In Atty Fees On $1M Jury Win

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 6:16 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal court awarded a former UBS Securities analyst who won a $1 million retaliatory firing verdict $1.77 million in attorney fees and costs Wednesday, granting half the sum requested by his lawyers at Stulberg & Walsh LLP and Herbst Law PLLC. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla said the case was one of the "closest [her] court has ever observed" in her 74-page order, which parsed seven years of tenacious litigation between Trevor Murray and UBS in two separate cases that yielded five published opinions and a $3.2 million request for fees that the investment bank pilloried as "jaw-dropping"...

