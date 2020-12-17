Biden Could Use Obama-Era Tools To Counter ​​​​​​​Sprawling Hack

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 8:42 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden, who vowed Thursday to respond to a cyber espionage campaign that has breached U.S. federal agencies and that officials say poses a "grave" risk to businesses, may dip into a deterrence toolbox developed under President Barack Obama, former government attorneys say. In a statement, Biden pledged to work "from the moment we take office" to deal with a series of hacks that federal officials believe were carried out by a single, organized group backed by a foreign state. Confirmed targets to date include the U.S. Departments of Homeland of Security, Commerce and Treasury. "As president, I will not stand idly by in...

