Lawmakers, Industry Groups Clash Over Trump Water Rule

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- Dozens of current and former members of Congress told a Massachusetts federal court Wednesday that the Trump administration's effort to narrow the Clean Water Act's regulatory reach was wrong and contrary to science, while industry groups said the new policy approach was sound. Agricultural, mining and other industry groups disagree with 77 current and former elected officials on the legality of the Navigable Waters Protection Rule and whether it improperly limits the reach of the Clean Water Act, according to amicus filings. The industry groups said the Trump administration clarified bad policy from the prior administration while the politicians said the effort...

