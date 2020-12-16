Film Industry Pension Board Fights 'Dangerous' ERISA Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 5:12 PM EST) -- The board of the Motion Picture Industry Pension Plans urged a California federal judge Tuesday to toss a putative Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action against it, arguing it is a "profound and dangerous attack" on pooled-asset multiemployer plans that are expressly allowed under ERISA. Set designer Patricia Klawonn, known for her work on "Avengers: Endgame," "The Terminal" and "Erin Brokovich," filed her October suit on behalf of the Motion Picture Industry Individual Account Plan, claiming it is "wildly unsuccessful" and being mismanaged through an "unorthodox one-size-fits-all" strategy. Klawonn lacks standing because she waited too long to file the suit,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS