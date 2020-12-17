Atty's Bid To Defeat EB-5 Malpractice Suit Denied

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge denied on Tuesday a Chicago attorney's bid for favorable judgment over allegations that he perpetuated an $88 million EB-5 investment scheme, ruling that the attorney did not assert any new defenses against the legal malpractice claim. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin found that attorney Taher Kameli of the Law Offices of Kameli & Associates PC can't escape the legal malpractice claim because his former client, Mansour Merrikhi Nasrabadi, received permanent residency status. The judge ruled that Nasrabadi's immigration status is only peripherally related to Nasrabadi's claims that Kameli falsely misrepresented Nasrabadi's investment in Kameli's nonbankrupt fund....

