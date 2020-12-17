Mining Co. Aims To Duck Claims For 2015 Gold King Spill

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- Sunnyside Gold Corp. asked a New Mexico federal court on Thursday to throw out claims against it resulting from a 2015 mine collapse and toxic spill, saying it can't be held liable for the condition of three bulkheads it had no control over and had finished constructing more than a decade before. In a motion for partial summary judgments in two suits over the Gold King Mine spill, Sunnyside said the statutes of repose for Colorado — where the spill took place — and New Mexico, which was affected by runoff from the spill, expired well before claims in either case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS