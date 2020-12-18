3rd Circ. Seeks NJ High Court Input In Pelvic Mesh Fees Fight

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit has called on the New Jersey Supreme Court to weigh in on a proposed class action against Potts Law Firm LLP, Nagel Rice LLP and other law firms over allegedly excessive attorney fees in pelvic mesh litigation against Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Ethicon Inc. A three-judge panel's request in a petition filed asked the state high court Thursday to determine whether New Jersey's contingency fee rules should apply to a malpractice dispute between out-of-state plaintiffs and out-of-state-lawyers. In the petition, U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas Ambro said the judges have not found any binding legal authority that...

