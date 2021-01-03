Top 5 Considerations For Cannabis Franchising In 2021

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 12:02 PM EST) -- While many industries continue to face challenges as a result of COVID-19, the franchising of a cannabis operation or the opening of a franchise location, may be an attractive option for entrepreneurs, especially as 1 in 3 Americans now live in a state where recreational marijuana is legal and cannabis appears to be immune to much of the devastating economic effects of the pandemic. However, in today's environment, becoming a franchiser or establishing a successful marijuana franchise location, given existing federal treatment and varying state laws, can be challenging. The laws are continuing to evolve, new states are legalizing medical or...

